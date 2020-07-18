WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Marcelo Bielsa's side saw promotion to the Premier League confirmed earlier in the day after West Bromwich Albion was beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town.

Victory for Brentford would have lifted the Bees above the Baggies into second place and closed the gap to Leeds to three points.

However, a first-half goal from Lee Gregory secured a win for Stoke at bet365 Stadium, guaranteeing the Potters' survival in the division, and crowning Leeds as champion a day before it faces Derby County in its penultimate game of the season.

The result also means Brentford stays third, a point behind West Brom, with just one game to go.

Should the Baggies win their last game against Queens Parks Rangers when the competition wraps up on Thursday (AEST), they will secure automatic promotion with Leeds to the Premier League.

Brentford, meanwhile, will have to hope West Brom loses while also beating Barnsley, of face the prospect of trying to negotiate the trickier path to the top flight that is the Championship play-offs.