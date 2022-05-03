The Wales international announced last October that he had been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Brooks revealed on Wednesday (AEST) that he has been given the all-clear after undergoing treatment, and the 24-year-old is eager to make his comeback as soon as possible for a Cherries side that are pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

He posted on Twitter: "It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

"Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and can say that I have been given the all-clear and am now cancer free.

"These words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all of your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times.

"I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.

"The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

"I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there playing in front of you on the pitch in the not so distant future."