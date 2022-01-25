Blackburn sinks Boro to go second January 25, 2022 01:45 5:30 min Sam Gallagher's opportunistic strike was enough to move Blackburn into second in the EFL Championship, with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, snapping Chris Wilder's team's eight-match unbeaten run. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Middlesbrough Blackburn Rovers Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 5:30 min Blackburn sinks Boro to go second 7:08 min CAF confirms stampede at Cameroon-Comoros game 1:05 min Haaland set for tests on 'muscular problems' 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 7:08 min Cameroon scrapes past depleted Comoros 3:57 min AFCON 2021: Guinea v Gambia 1:30 min Matildas fire after slow start to beat Phillipines 0:30 min Ranieri sacked by Watford after Norwich defeat 3:57 min Gambia continues fairytale run to quarter-finals 1:30 min Kanepi holds her nerve to stun Sabalenka