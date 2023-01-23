Black Cats halt Boro run January 23, 2023 04:32 5:04 min Sunderland halted Middlesbrough's run of four straight EFL Championship victories, with a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Middlesbrough Sunderland Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 3:44 min CHAN 22: Senegal v DR Congo 2:51 min EFL Ch: Birmingham v Preston North End 4:03 min EFL CH: Coventry v Norwich 2:23 min CHAN 22: Uganda v Cote d'Ivoire 2:43 min Scottish Cup: St Johnstone v Rangers 5:04 min Black Cats halt Boro run 3:54 min Mourinho determined to keep in-demand Zaniolo 4:01 min Di Maria loyal to Juve after points deduction 4:01 min Serie A: Juventus v Atalanta 4:01 min Danilo snatches much-needed point for Juventus