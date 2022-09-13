All square between Preston North End and Burnley September 14, 2022 00:31 4:11 min Preston North End fought back to secure a 1-1 draw with Lancashire rival Burnley as the EFL Championship resumed on Wednesday. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Burnley Preston North End Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 5:15 min Australia sweeps Belgium in Davis Cup finals 4:11 min All square between Preston North End and Burnley 1:31 min Matip's late winner rescues Liverpool 1:31 min Leverkusen strikes late to see off Atletico Madrid 1:31 min Brilliant Bayern spoils Lewandowski homecoming 1:31 min Sub-par Spurs undone by Sporting CP late show 1:31 min Dzeko and Dumfries get Inter up and running in UCL 1:23 min Boehly clashed with Tuchel over Chelsea 'vision' 0:45 min Bellingham surprised by rapid rise at Dortmund 1:23 min Potter admits Chelsea move 'too good to turn down'