Watch WSW v Leeds United LIVE on beIN SPORTS

A-league club Western Sydney Wanderers FC today confirmed that beIN SPORTS will broadcast the club's historic first match back at Bankwest Stadium, against English giant Leeds United.

The pre-season friendly will serve as an important hit-out for Marcelo Bielsa's team, which came within one match of promotion to the English Premier League last season.

For the Wanderers, the game will mark the club's return to Parramatta for the first football match to be played at Bankwest Stadium.

The match will be broadcast globally* on beIN SPORTS, available in Australia via beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Foxtel, Foxtel NOW, Fetch and KAYO.

In addition, Wanderers and Leeds United fans around the world can live stream the A-League club's return to Wanderland on beIN SPORTS Australia’s YouTube channel from 7pm (AEST) on Saturday 20 July.

“The opportunity to have our very first match back at Wanderland projected to such a large global audience continues our drive to be a globally recognised football club,” Western Sydney Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas said. “beIN SPORTS has given us the platform to broadcast the match to a global audience and we’re hoping everyone that tunes in will be able to enjoy the Wanderland experience from wherever they are in the world,” said Tsatsimas.

beIN Asia Pacific Managing Director Mike Kerr said beIN is excited to showcase the first football match at Bankwest Stadium.

“We are proud to collaborate with Western Sydney Wanderers for this momentous match against the iconic Leeds United,” Kerr said. “With beIN SPORTS’ expansive footprint, fans across the globe will be able to be a part of the first football game at the new Bankwest Stadium.”

*Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, USA and Canada