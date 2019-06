O'Neill out, Lamouchi in at Forest

After leaving his role with Republic of Ireland, former Celtic and Aston Villa manager O'Neill, along with assistant Roy Keane, took over in January.

O'Neill enjoyed a trophy laden spell at Forest during his playing days, winning the First Division title, two European Cups and one League Cup during his time at City Ground under Brian Clough's guidance.

However, he could not propel Forest into the play-offs in the second half of the 2018-2019 campaign, winning eight of his 19 games in charge.

Amid reports suggesting several key players had turned against O'Neill, the 67-year-old has departed Forest, five days after Keane left his role at the club.

"The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future," a short statement from the club read.

Forest, which starts its Championship campaign against West Bromwich Albion on 4 August (AEST), moved quickly to replace O'Neill too, bringing in ex-Rennes and Ivory Coast coach Lamouchi.

The former France international will be assisted by six new members of staff, the club confirmed.