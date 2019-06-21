Copa America
EFL Championship

Hull City names new coach

Grant McCann has taken over as head coach of Hull City, the Championship club has confirmed.

Getty Images

Former Peterborough United boss McCann enjoyed a successful season at Doncaster Rovers last term, guiding it to the League One play-offs.

The 49-year-old has been appointed on a 12-month rolling contract, replacing Nigel Adkins, who turned down the offer of a new contract earlier in the month.

"I am a very ambitious person and I always have been," McCann said.

"To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I'm pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City.

"The KCOM Stadium is an impressive place, the training ground is excellent and there is a strong squad of players here. Hopefully we can have good times together and a successful season."

Hull finished 13th in the second tier last season, 12 points adrift of the play-off places.

News Hull City Football
Previous Birmingham not seeking permanent Monk replacement
Read
Birmingham not seeking permanent Monk replacement
Next

Latest Stories