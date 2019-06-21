Hull City names new coach

Former Peterborough United boss McCann enjoyed a successful season at Doncaster Rovers last term, guiding it to the League One play-offs.

The 49-year-old has been appointed on a 12-month rolling contract, replacing Nigel Adkins, who turned down the offer of a new contract earlier in the month.

"I am a very ambitious person and I always have been," McCann said.

"To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I'm pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City.

"The KCOM Stadium is an impressive place, the training ground is excellent and there is a strong squad of players here. Hopefully we can have good times together and a successful season."

Hull finished 13th in the second tier last season, 12 points adrift of the play-off places.