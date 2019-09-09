LaLiga
EFL Championship

Huddersfield Town appoints Cowley

Huddersfield Town has recruited Danny Cowley from Lincoln City to become its new manager.

Getty Images

The former Braintree Town boss moves up to the Championship after guiding Lincoln to promotion from League Two last term, having led it back into the Football League in 2017.

Cowley, 40, will be assisted by brother Nicky and he replaces Jan Siewert after the German's dismissal three matches into the new season.

Sheffield Wednesday, which reportedly considered Cowley before appointing Garry Monk as manager, is the Terriers' opponent at John Smith's Stadium on Monday (AEST).

