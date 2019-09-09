Huddersfield Town appoints Cowley

The former Braintree Town boss moves up to the Championship after guiding Lincoln to promotion from League Two last term, having led it back into the Football League in 2017.

✅ #htafc are delighted to confirm the appointment of Danny Cowley as the Club’s new Manager!



Danny will be joined at Town by his brother and Assistant Manager Nicky. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 9, 2019

Cowley, 40, will be assisted by brother Nicky and he replaces Jan Siewert after the German's dismissal three matches into the new season.

Sheffield Wednesday, which reportedly considered Cowley before appointing Garry Monk as manager, is the Terriers' opponent at John Smith's Stadium on Monday (AEST).