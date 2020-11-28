EFL wrap: Norwich draw opens door for Watford

WATCH every EFL Championship round LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Norwich has made a habit of scoring late goals on its way to the top of the table, but Daniel Farke's side got a taste of its own medicine at Carrow Road on Sunday (AEDT).

Norwich led through Mario Vrancic's first-half penalty, only for Max Biamou to scramble Coventry's 89th minute equaliser.

The Canaries are unbeaten in 10 games but suffered another blow in the closing stages when key defender Max Aarons hobbled off with an injury.

Second placed Bournemouth was held to a 2-2 draw at Rotherham United and sits one point behind Norwich.

Junior Stanislas put the Cherries ahead with a 20th minute penalty, but Freddie Ladapo equalised 17 minutes later.

Ladapo's audacious chip gave Rotherham the lead in the 50th minute before Diego Rico set up Dominic Solanke's 63rd minute leveller for the visitors.

Watford captain Troy Deeney marked his first start of the season with an inspired display for the promotion chaser against Preston, which is just two points adrift of Norwich.

Domingos Quina opened the scoring for Watford and Deeney bagged their second from the penalty spot after the interval.

Tom Barkhuizen got one back for Preston, but Nathaniel Chalobah bagged Watford's third and Joao Pedro put the result put beyond doubt.

Wayne Rooney's first game as interim manager of struggling Derby County ended in frustration when a late goal earned Wycombe Wanderers a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

Former Manchester United star Rooney saw Derby score for the first time in nearly eight hours, but the Rams could not add a second and remain bottom of the table.

Duane Holmes ended Derby's goal drought with a clever finish.

However, Wycombe improved after the break and levelled through Matt Bloomfield's close-range effort in the final minutes.

Tony Pulis marked his first home game as Sheffield Wednesday manager with a point in a 0-0 draw against his old club Stoke City.

Cardiff City eased the pressure on manager Neil Harris with a dominant 4-0 victory over Luton Town.

Reading ended a five-match run without a league win by beating Bristol City 3-1 at Madejski Stadium.

Huddersfield Town sealed its first win in five games with a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough at John Smith's Stadium.

Draw specialists Birmingham City and Millwall ground out another stalemate in a 0-0 deadlock in the fog at St Andrew's.

Birmingham has seven draws this season, while Millwall has settled for one point eight times.