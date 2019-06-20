EFL Championship fixtures confirmed

Huddersfield and Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last season, along with Cardiff City, but start the new campaign with contrasting fixtures.

Beaten play-off finalist Derby - managed by Frank Lampard, the favourite for the Chelsea job - goes to Huddersfield to conclude the opening round of fixtures on 6 August (local time).

The @SkyBetChamp fixtures are out!



#htafc's 2019/20 season will get under way LIVE on @SkyFootball on Monday 5 August, when @dcfcofficial visit the John Smith's Stadium in a 7.45pm kick-off!



— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) June 20, 2019

Jan Siewert's side faces a particularly tough start, with Fulham and Cardiff also on the agenda in its first four matches.

The season starts on 3 August with League One winner Luton Town hosting Middlesbrough, while Charlton Athletic travels to Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff visits Wigan Athletic the next day.

The regular season will end on 3 May, with Leeds United against Charlton perhaps the pick of the final-day fixtures.

The 'spygate' saga from 2018-2019 saw Leeds and Derby forge a rivalry that included a play-off semi-final win for Lampard's men, and they play at Elland Road on 22 September, before a crunch clash at Pride Park on the penultimate weekend.

We can now reveal our fixtures for the 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp season — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 20, 2019

Cardiff's relegation means a reprisal of the South Wales derby with Swansea City on 27 October and 12 January.

Neil Warnock: "I think the way the fixtures have fallen the first half of the season is the most difficult.



"If we can be up there or thereabouts around Christmas time it'll give us a good chance."



More from the Gaffer to follow shortly. — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 20, 2019

Luton host Fulham on Boxing Day, while West Brom - also beaten play-off semi-finalists - entertain Leeds on New Year's Day.