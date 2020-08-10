SPFL
EFL Championship

Dean Holden takes over at Bristol City

Bristol City has confirmed the appointment of Dean Holden as its new head coach.

The 40-year-old previously worked as assistant to Lee Johnson, who was sacked by the Championship club in July after a nine-match winless run.

Holden took over in a caretaker capacity for the final five games of 2019-2020, collecting eight points from a possible 15, and has now landed the top job at Ashton Gate on a permanent basis.

Keith Downing and Paul Simpson have stepped down from their roles with the England Under-19s and Under-20s squads respectively to join Holden's backroom staff.

