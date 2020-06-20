Brewster makes mark in Swansea win

The highly-rated striker, who is on loan from Liverpool, held up a shirt that read "our colour is not a crime" as he celebrated the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win at Riverside Stadium.
Brewster scored twice inside three minutes midway through the first half as Swansea raced in front on Saturday, with Andre Ayew adding a 34th-minute penalty that completed the scoring.
The Liverpool prospect has scored six goals in 12 Championship appearances since joining Swansea in January as the Welsh side chase a place in the play-offs.
Brewster, 20, previously made a passionate case for equality in social media posts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, saying "a level playing field is all we have been crying out for".
This is way deeper than just pointing out who’s staying quiet and who’s speaking up. Unfortunately for us black/brown people etc, this is a real life & everyday occurrence in so many different ways. For years & generations we’ve been screaming out for change and to be heard 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Lo3pvJlTQJ— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) May 31, 2020