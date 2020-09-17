LaLiga is back!
Boro boss Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

Middlesbrough said manager Neil Warnock is in "good spirits" after it was confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Championship club released a brief statement on Thursday saying their veteran manager will spend a period of time in isolation in line with United Kingdom government guidelines.

"Neil is in good spirits and we look forward to welcoming him back after his period in isolation," the statement said.

Warnock took over at the Riverside Stadium in June and four wins from eight matches preserved its Championship status.

The 71-year-old committed to staying on for the 2020-2021 campaign and Boro's Championship season started with a 1-0 defeat to Watford last Saturday (AEST).

