5 players to watch during the EFL play-offs

Pablo Hernandez - Leeds United

The former Spain international is one of three players in the top five European leagues to have racked up double figures in assists and goals this season. The other two are Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard. Hernandez is Leeds's creative spark and will be crucial in Marcelo Bielsa's team becoming the 20th Premier League club next season.

Mason Mount - Derby

On loan from Chelsea, Mount has been dubbed the 'next Frank Lampard', making it fitting that the midfielder has thrived under the latter's tutelage this season. Derby has won more than half of its games when the midfielder has played, with Mount contributing eight goals. With deft touch, key positional awareness, an eye for the pass and strong finishing skills, Mount, who's been linked with a move to German giant RB Leipzig, is key to Derby's promotion hopes.

Aiden McGeady - Sunderland

Seems strange to see the fleet-footed former Premier League star down in League 1. The 33 year-old has been a key pice for Sunderland in its push for an immediate return to the Championship.

John Marquis - Doncaster

Speed, determination and a good finish are the hallmarks of the Doncaster striker, who has found his feet at Rovers after a journeyman start to his career, coming up through the ranks at Millwall. Sunderland was interested in a deadline day swoop for the 26 year-old, who scored 21 goals this season to finish equal second in the league.

Joe Aribo - Charlton Athletic

Tall and powerful, the Charlton midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal when the transfer window opens, with the Premier LEague club keen to bolster its options in midfield. Look for Aribo to pick up the ball deep and drive forward with his athletic frame a headache for opponents.