Rose will be leaving his role as head coach of Monchengladbach at the end of the season to take charge at Dortmund, though still has a chance of signing off with a trophy.

With Bayern Munich already knocked out, the quarter-final clash offers a chance for both clubs to move a step closer to silverware.

Haaland will be hoping to get one over his future boss in the competition before they join forces, provided, of course, the prolific Norwegian does not depart Signal Iduna Park in the next transfer window.

The 20-year-old striker has 27 goals already in the current campaign, including 17 in as many starts in the Bundesliga. Rose, however, hopes Monchengladbach can prevent him adding to that tally on Tuesday.

"Of course there are options to stop him," Rose told the media ahead of the last-eight tie.

"I don't think you can completely stop him for 90 minutes, but you can look after him and control him in many situations.

"He is a forward who is very good at transition. He has a good feeling for deep runs and is a very dynamic player.

"He is very clinical in the box and we need to defend him well there. We have to stop him when he starts his runs, but it would be even better to destroy Dortmund's build-up, so we can bring out our strengths on the pitch."

Dortmund heads into the fixture having won three on the spin under caretaker boss Edin Terzic, suggesting it is rounding into form at an ideal time in what has been a see-saw campaign.

After Monchengladbach in midweek, BVB has a trip to the Allianz Arena on Sunday (AEDT) to take on league leader Bayern.

Rose will be determined to lead Dortmund to success in 2020-2021 but insists there will be no mixed emotions when he comes up against them, making clear his focus right now remains fully on his job at Monchengladbach.

"There is nothing to say. It's not a topic at all," he said of the prospect of facing his future employers.

"The job here is very demanding and I need all my energy here. I need to make the best out of it together with the boys, that means a cup quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund."