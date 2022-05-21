RB Leipzig seals maiden DFB-Pokal triumph

Freiburg, which was competing in its first major final, went ahead in the 19th minute thanks to Maximilian Eggestein's fine strike, despite a clear handball from Roland Sallai in the build-up.

Leipzig was reduced to 10 men shortly before the hour mark when Marcel Halstenberg received a straight red card for pulling down a clean-through Lucas Holer, but it levelled in the 76th minute through Christopher Nkunku.

Domenico Tedesco's men had lost two finals in the past three years, but finally got their hands on the trophy at the Olympiastadion as Freiburg's Christian Gunter and Ermedin Demirovic missed their spot-kicks in the shootout.