LaLiga
DFB Pokal

RB Leipzig seals maiden DFB-Pokal triumph

Ten-man RB Leipzig won the DFB-Pokal for the first time in its history after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Freiburg at the end of a 1-1 draw in Berlin on Sunday (AEST).

Getty Images

Freiburg, which was competing in its first major final, went ahead in the 19th minute thanks to Maximilian Eggestein's fine strike, despite a clear handball from Roland Sallai in the build-up.

Leipzig was reduced to 10 men shortly before the hour mark when Marcel Halstenberg received a straight red card for pulling down a clean-through Lucas Holer, but it levelled in the 76th minute through Christopher Nkunku.

Domenico Tedesco's men had lost two finals in the past three years, but finally got their hands on the trophy at the Olympiastadion as Freiburg's Christian Gunter and Ermedin Demirovic missed their spot-kicks in the shootout.

News RB Leipzig SC Freiburg Football Christopher Nkunku DFB-Pokal
Previous Last-gasp Forsberg winner puts Leipzig in final
Read
Last-gasp Forsberg winner puts Leipzig in final
Next

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

>