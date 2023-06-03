Leipzig secures back-to-back DFB Pokal trophies

Nkunku – playing what will likely be his final game for Leipzig amid suggestions he is set to join Chelsea – beat Kevin Trapp with a deflected effort 71 minutes into a tight encounter in Berlin.

Leipzig was rarely threatened by an uninspired Eintracht team and Marco Rose's men wrapped up the victory when Nkunku turned provider, teeing up Szoboszlai to score five minutes from time.

That meant Leipzig capped a third-placed Bundesliga finish with a second major trophy in as many seasons, while Oliver Glasner's final game in charge of Eintracht was one to forget.

Timo Werner spurned a glorious chance to put Leipzig ahead after four minutes, side-footing straight at Trapp after a lightning counter-attack.

Randal Kolo Muani hit the side netting from a tight angle and Nkunku forced Tuta into a last-ditch block at the other end, but both sides struggled to break the opposition down in a cagey first half.

Eintracht's threat grew after the interval but Mario Gotze volleyed straight at Janis Blaswich when presented with their best sight of goal before Glasner's side was swiftly punished.

There was a huge stroke of fortune as Nkunku struck first, the Frenchman cutting in from the left before seeing his shot take two deflections to beat the unfortunate Trapp.

Eintracht never looked like fighting back from there, though, and Leipzig put the result beyond all doubt when Szoboszlai fired into the bottom-left corner after composed play by Nkunku.