DFB Pokal

Dortmund shocked by St Pauli in DFB-Pokal

Erling Haaland's penalty was not enough to rescue Borussia Dortmund as it crashed out of the DFB-Pokal after a shock 2-1 loss to St Pauli.

The reigning champion's title defence came to an abrupt end at Millerntor-Stadion, where the 2. Bundesliga leader claimed a memorable victory.

Dortmund arrived in the tie having netted five goals without reply in its opening two matches of this season's DFB-Pokal, defeating Wehen Wiesbaden 3-0 and Ingolstadt 2-0.

Meanwhile, only Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg had beaten them in this competition since 2011.

However, it fell behind to Etienne Amenyido's fourth-minute strike, while an Axel Witsel own goal doubled the hosts' lead before the break.

Haaland halved the deficit from the penalty spot 13 minutes into the second half but ,despite eight shots on goal and 70.4 per cent of the possession, the visitors were unable to avert a shock exit.

