Australian stars ready to give their all in Davis Cup

Both stars were relishing the opportunity to go into camp with their countrymen in the reformatted finals group stage.

“I’m extremely motivated and excited for Davis Cup,” De Minaur said. “You know, it’s been a long year and team environments just brings a lot of energy into you. You get to hang around with your team-mates, have a great vibe, great chemistry out there.”

Kokkinakis, who's star continued to rise in 2022 after an injury-plagued start to his professional career, echoed the sentiment.

“It should be fun,” he said. “Any time you’re around the team, and have one common goal, it’s a cool experience.”

They’ll line-up alongside Wimbledon doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell, with Jason Kubler and Alexei Popyrin also members of an extended squad.

Kokkinakis, who has made steady inroads into the doubles (world number-22) and singles (world number-70) rankings this season, said his versatility will benefit Australia.

“I look at myself as an option, I can play both (singles and doubles), which is good,” he said. “I think it definitely helps to give us flexibility.”

Kokkinakis has played five Davis Cup ties during his career, but is yet to experience the round-robin format that will be used in Hamburg this week.

The Australian team will face Belgium, France and host nation Germany, needing to finish among the group’s top two to advance to the knockout stage of the finals in November.

“I’ve never played it when it’s this sort of format, so I don’t even know exactly how it works,” Kokkinakis said. “It’s going to be an interesting experience, still, (I’m) playing for Australia.

Whether I play singles, whether I play doubles, whether I’m cheering, or whatever, I’m ready to do what it takes.”