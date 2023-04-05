Nantes stuns Lyon to reach French Cup final April 6, 2023 00:27 3:34 min Nantes is through to the final of the Coupe de France after a shock 1-0 win over Lyon, prompting a mass pitch invasion from its elated home fans at full-time. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Lyon Nantes Football Coupe de France -Latest Videos 6:06 min Aucas humbles Flamengo in Copa Lib boilover 3:34 min Nantes stuns Lyon to reach French Cup final 2:49 min Copa Sudamericana: Blooming v Santos 2:59 min Copa Sudamericana: Audax Italiano v Newell's 2:58 min Copa Sudamericana: Cesar Vallejo v LDU Quito 2:59 min Ginella late show wins it for Nacional in Copa Lib 2:59 min Argentinos Juniors edges Del Valle in Copa Lib 7:11 min River drowned by The Strongest in Copa Lib 4:34 min Internacional late show rescues draw 1:26 min EFL Championship: Hull v Rotherham