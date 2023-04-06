WATCH the Coupe de France LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Ligue 1 visitor had looked destined for penalties heading into the final stages against its Ligue 2 host, before the substitute rode to the rescue.

A horrendous defensive misread by Annecy allowed him to head past goalkeeper Thomas Callens into an open net and send his side to a first final since 1957.

Toulouse had originally seized the lead in the first half through Zakaria Aboukhlal, with the winger's low header drifted home off a Branco van den Boomen cross.

But its opponent had equalised on the stroke of half-time through a penalty for Alexy Bosetti, after Gabriel Suazo was deemed to have fouled him inside the area.

The result means Philippe Montanier's side can look forward to a clash with defending champion Nantes at Stade de France next month.