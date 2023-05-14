MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

A superb double from star forward Ada Hgerberg at Stade de la Source in Orleans put Lyon firmly in charge before PSG pulled a goal back from the penalty spot through Ramona Bachmann.

Matildas star Carpenter, who came back late this season after recovering from a long anterior cruciate ligament injury lay-off, could have added a third, but was unable to take a brilliant throughball in her stride just prior to the half-time break.

The second half yielded no further goals, but PSG certainly pushed for one and indeed might have had a second penalty in just after the hour when Danielle van de Donk tackled Manssita Aissatou Traore inside the box and appeared to take away the PSG flyer's right foot in the process.

But with no video assistant referee system in place, the Dutchwoman got a let-off, as did her side, and Lyon held out for the win to lift the trophy once again.