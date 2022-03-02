LaLiga
Coppa Italia

Vlahovic cops hostile welcome as Juve beats Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic was kept at bay by old club Fiorentina but Juventus claimed a dramatic late 1-0 win in the first leg of its Coppa Italia semi-final.

Getty Images

Emotions were high as Vlahovic made his return to Florence following his January transfer for an initial fee of €70million, the Serbian talisman frequently whistled by a raucous home crowd.

The noise at the Stadio Artemio Franchi inspired Fiorentina, which was the better side throughout a pulsating contest, and they would be taking an advantage to the second leg in Turin had Jonathan Ikone not spurned a pair of gilt-edged chances.

It was were ultimately made to pay for their profligacy in stoppage time when Juan Cuadrado's wicked right-wing delivery cannoned off an unfortunate Lorenzo Venuti and over the line to give Juve the advantage going into next month's return leg in Turin.

 

News Fiorentina Juventus Football Coppa Italia Dusan Vlahovic
Previous Serie A title rivals play out Coppa stalemate
Read
Serie A title rivals play out Coppa stalemate
Next Allegri urges Vlahovic to be more 'unpredictable'
Read
Allegri urges Vlahovic to be more 'unpredictable'
>