Torino stuns 10-man Milan in Coppa Italia

A much-changed Milan side produced a disjointed display, struggling to break Torino down even after Koffi Djidji received his second booking with 20 minutes remaining in normal time.

After Vanja Milinkovic-Savic kept the Rossoneri at bay with a series of fine saves, Adopo capped a rapid break by converting Brian Bayeye's squared pass to snatch victory with a penalty shoot-out looming.

The result represents another setback for Stefano Pioli's men following Sunday's capitulation against Roma, ensuring Milan's wait for Coppa Italia glory will stretch to at least 21 years.