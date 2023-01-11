SERIE A
Coppa Italia

Torino stuns 10-man Milan in Coppa Italia

Torino stunned Milan to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a remarkable extra-time win at San Siro on Thursday (AEDT), Michel Adopo scoring the only goal to fire the 10-man visitor through.

A much-changed Milan side produced a disjointed display, struggling to break Torino down even after Koffi Djidji received his second booking with 20 minutes remaining in normal time.

After Vanja Milinkovic-Savic kept the Rossoneri at bay with a series of fine saves, Adopo capped a rapid break by converting Brian Bayeye's squared pass to snatch victory with a penalty shoot-out looming.

The result represents another setback for Stefano Pioli's men following Sunday's capitulation against Roma, ensuring Milan's wait for Coppa Italia glory will stretch to at least 21 years. 

