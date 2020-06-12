Juve loses stars for Coppa clash with Milan

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Defender Merih Demiral will also be missing from head coach Maurizio Sarri's 23-man squad.

Paulo Dybala, one of three Juve players to test positive for coronavirus in March, has been included in the group.

Higuain sustained a thigh muscle problem while training last week and was not expected to face Milan.

Demiral, Ramsey and Chiellini – the latter of whom only returned from nearly six months out with a knee injury in February – are reported to be short of full fitness.

Juve's meeting with Milan is its first match since the Italian football season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three first-team players to have tested positive for COVID-19 – Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani – are all in the squad.

Dybala had been self-isolating since March and only returned a negative test for the virus on 6 May, at which point he was cleared for a return to training.

The first leg at San Siro in February finished 1-1, with a late penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo cancelling out Ante Rebic's opener.

The final against either Inter Milan or Napoli will be next Thursday (AEST) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Serie A leader resumes its bid for a ninth league title in a row away to Bologna on 23 June.