Allegri bemoans 'avoidable' Lukaku equaliser

Lukaku equalised with a 95th-minute penalty at Allianz Stadium to cancel out Juan Cuadrado's 83rd-minute opener in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

Chaotic scenes followed as Lukaku was dismissed for his celebrations after restoring parity, while Cuadrado and Inter captain Samir Handanovic received their marching orders for a clash after full-time.

While Allegri suggested he missed the carnage unfolding after the full-time whistle, the Juve coach called on the Bianconeri players to regroup after an avoidable late goal for Simone Inzaghi's visitors.

He told Mediaset: "I don't know anything because the match was over and I went in. I know there were some dismissals.

"It's a pity because the game was over and we needed to be quicker on the first ball that came out.

"[Filip] Kostic could have been a little smarter but the match was balanced and the result was fair. We're sorry because with 20 seconds to go it was an avoidable situation.

"I saw the boys very angry about this draw but we have to be good at accepting it."

Juve will head to San Siro on 27 April with the last-four clash finely poised, though Allegri's side must focus on a crucial run-in this month before then.

The Bianconeri visit Lazio in Serie A on Monday, trailing the top four by just six points despite their 15-point deduction following an investigation into previous transfer dealings.

A two-legged Europa League quarter-final against Sporting CP follows either side of a league meeting with Sassuolo, before Juve hosts Serie A leader Napoli ahead of the return Coppa Italia meeting with Inter.

Asked whether Lukaku's late leveller will hit harder due to Inter holding the advantage on away goals, Allegri said: "We have that match in a month, now we have important commitments.

"We have three league games before the return plus Sporting. We'll think about the Coppa Italia later.

"It will be a tight match where we will need to win, but now we need to focus on the championship."