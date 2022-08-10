Suarez's Nacional crashes out of Copa Sudamericana August 10, 2022 02:12 5:03 min Luis Suarez couldn't save Nacional, as the Uruguayan giant slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Atletico Goianiense in second leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-final tie. WATCH the Copa Sudamericana LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Atletico Goianiense Football Nacional Luis Suarez Copa Sudamericana -Latest Videos 4:11 min Flamengo too strong for Corinthians at home 5:03 min Suarez's Nacional crashes out of Copa Sudamericana 4:47 min Kyrgios beats Baez to seal Medvedev showdown 4:26 min De Minaur returns from delay to beat Shapovalov 6:24 min Charlton dumps QPR out of Cup on penalties 1:19 min Salah advised Wijnaldum to join Roma 1:45 min The remarkable stats from Serena's career 0:54 min Serena Williams reveals retirement is imminent 0:54 min Wawrinka no match for in-form Ruusuvuori 5:05 min Sarr scores from inside own half in Watford draw