Eight-man Sao Paulo hangs on in chaotic Copa clash July 1, 2022 04:59 7:50 min Sao Paulo raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half, before having three players sent off in the second half, but the away side hung on to beat Universidad Catolica 4-2 in Copa Sudamericana. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Sao Paulo Football Universidad Catolica Copa Sudamericana