Boca edges Colo-Colo to secure knockout place June 7, 2023 04:39 4:04 min Boca Juniors toppled Colo-Colo 1-0 in a highly entertaining Libertadores clash at La Bombonera to secure a place in the knockout rounds. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Sign up NOW to take advantage of our 7-day free trial Highlights Boca Juniors Football Copa Libertadores Colo-Colo -Latest Videos 3:19 min Bolivian giant seals knockout rounds place 2:56 min Hulk fires Mineiro into the knockout rounds 2:22 min Copa Libertadores: Melgar v Patronato 4:04 min Boca edges Colo-Colo to secure knockout place 5:14 min Copa Libertadores: Monagas v Deportivo Pereira 4:59 min Divine Christian strike seals Athletico PR win 4:53 min Aussie Iredale's Wehen secures promotion 0:41 min Al-Ittihad confirms Karim Benzema deal 1:31 min Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid 0:47 min Walker vows to make UCL final after injury scare