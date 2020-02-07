Basque rivals kept apart in Copa del Rey

Sociedad secured its place in the last four with a thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on Friday (AEDT), with Athletic beating Barcelona 1-0 hours later thanks to a last-gasp Inaki Williams header.

It marked the first time in 65 years that LaLiga's top two clubs were eliminated from the Copa on the same day.

Gaizka Garitano's Athletic will now face Granada, which knocked out holder Valencia in the quarter-finals, while Sociedad will meet Segunda Division side Mirandes.

Athletic and Sociedad will host their respective first legs, which take place on 13 February (AEDT), with the return fixtures scheduled for 5 March (AEDT).

The final is expected to be held on 19 April (AEDT) at La Cartuja in Seville, which last hosted a major club football match in 2003, when it staged the UEFA Cup final between Porto and Celtic.