United States to host 2024 Copa America

CONMEBOL confirmed the USA will host the reformatted tournament.

Ecuador had been due to stage next year's competition but withdrew in November due to concerns over security and infrastructure.

The USA previously hosted the tournament in 2016 for a special centenary edition, with that the only previous occasion it has been held outside of South America.

It has also been announced that the 2024 edition will feature its usual 10 teams from South America, plus six from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The USA, which will also jointly-host the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Canada, is not guaranteed a place at the Copa America.

Argentina won the delayed 2021 tournament thanks to 1-0 win over host Brazil at the Maracana, though coronavirus restrictions meant stadia capacities were restricted.