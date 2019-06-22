Copa America
Copa America

Tite denies Brazil used drone to spy on Peru

Tite has denied a report Brazil used a drone to spy on Peru ahead of their Copa America clash on Sunday (AEST).

Peruvian newspaper Libero claimed Brazil sent a drone to oversee Ricardo Gareca's team train in the lead up to the Group A encounter in Sao Paulo.

Tite, whose team was held by Venezuela in its previous outing, dismissed the report from Peru.

"Take my word of honour that there was nothing, the word of honour," he said.

"If you have to pay this price to win, I'll take my cap and go home."

Heading into the final group matchday, Brazil and Peru each have four points, ahead of Venezuela (two) and Bolivia (zero).

Brazil was boosted by the presence of Neymar on Saturday (AEST), the injured superstar briefly visiting his team-mates.

"We were together, I gave him a hug," Tite said.

"He saw his colleagues. I wished him health and light."

