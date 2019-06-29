Colombia to host 2020 Copa America final

The tournament is being co-hosted with Argentina, but the FCF revealed it will stage the final for only the second time.

Colombia also welcomed the 2001 competition, when it won its first Copa America title by beating Mexico 1-0 in the final.

"The executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation is proud and happy to announce that the final of the Copa America Colombia-Argentina 2020 will be played in our country," an FCF statement read.

"For Colombia, it is a privilege to have this vote of confidence on the part of CONMEBOL, to elect us as the venue for the final of the most important tournament in South America.

"The South American Football Confederation can be sure that we will make all our efforts and put all our professionalism and work to make the final of the 2020 Copa America a memorable event.

"We will assume this responsibility with great joy, but with a huge commitment. We are convinced that together with Argentina we will make a wonderful Copa America."

Argentina, which last hosted the tournament in 2011, booked a semi-final clash with rival Brazil in this year's tournament by knocking out Venezuela.