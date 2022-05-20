River Plate thumps Colo Colo May 20, 2022 05:17 3:27 min River Plate will finish top of Group F in the Copa Libertadores group stage after defeating Colo Colo 4-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights River Plate Football Copa Libertadores Colo Colo -Latest Videos 3:27 min River Plate thumps Colo Colo 6:02 min Hulk bags two goals in Atletico Mineiro win 8:21 min Port Vale outlasts Swindon Town in epic shootout 1:30 min Premier League: Aston Villa v Burnley 1:31 min Everton escapes relegation with comeback win 1:29 min Premier League: Chelsea v Leicester City 1:29 min Alonso rescues Chelsea point against Leicester 11:04 min Forest fan jailed for Billy Sharp assault 0:43 min Injured Pogba left out of France squad 1:00 min Ancelotti hails Bale legacy ahead of Madrid exit