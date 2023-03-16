Hulk wondergoal fires Atletico Mineiro into group stages March 16, 2023 04:02 4:20 min Hulk produced a sensational late overhead kick to seal Atletico Mineiro's 3-1 win over Millonarios in the second-leg of Copa Libertadores qualifying, to send the Brazilian giant into the group stage. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Atletico Mineiro Football Millonarios Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 4:20 min Hulk wondergoal fires Atletico into group stages 4:44 min Independiente sends Magallanes packing in Copa Lib 1:31 min Premier League: Brighton v Crystal Palace 1:30 min Premier League: Southampton v Brentford 4:39 min Sheffield United fights back to see off Sunderland 0:35 min Nadal eyeing Monte Carlo comeback from hip injury 0:35 min Ten Hag won't rotate despite first-leg buffer 0:35 min Arteta names Nadal as his number one idol 4:05 min Napoli extends Lobotka contract to 2027 0:42 min LaLiga bemoans FIFA plans for new club tournament