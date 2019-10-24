Flamengo v Gremio October 24, 2019 04:40 10:10 min Gabriel Barbosa struck twice as Flamengo set up a Copa Libertadores final showdown against River Plate after beating Gremio 6-1 on aggregate. Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Gremio Flamengo Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 10:10 min Copa Libertadores: Flamengo v Gremio 10:10 min Gabigol fires Flamengo into Copa Lib final 1:30 min Adelaide clinches third FFA Cup trophy 0:55 min Lopes howler gifts Benfica the win over Lyon 0:55 min Ikone stunner rescues point for Lille 0:55 min Mertens at the double in five-goal thriller 0:55 min Oxlade-Chamberlain revels in UCL return 0:55 min Martinez stars as Inter sinks Dortmund 1:27 min Messi sets Champions League as Barca scrapes home 0:55 min Sabitzer stunner seals Leipzig comeback