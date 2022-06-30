Andreas Pereira wonder-goal lifts Flamengo June 30, 2022 05:42 4:42 min A moment of magic from on-loan Manchester United star Andreas Pereira lifted Flamengo to a 1-0 win over Deportes Tolima in their Copa Libertadores last 16 first leg clash. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Flamengo Football Copa Libertadores Deportes Tolima Andreas Pereira -Latest Videos 4:37 min High-flying LAFC mauls Minnesota 5:27 min Timbers topple Dynamo in MLS classic 6:20 min 10-man Galaxy implode after Reynoso screamer 4:42 min Andreas Pereira wonder-goal lifts Flamengo 3:53 min River Plate humbled by Velez Sarsfield 4:28 min Toronto stunned by Crew with stars watching on 4:00 min Copa Libertadores: Talleres Cordoba v Colon 6:05 min Rony double puts Palmeiras on the cusp of quarters 0:32 min Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter in loan deal 1:30 min Humbert shows up without racquets, produces upset