River draws Cruzeiro in Copa Libertadores last 16

River's quest for back-to-back titles will continue against Brazilian giant Cruzeiro in a two-legged round-of-16 clash starting in July.

After edging Argentine rival Boca in a dramatic final last season, River advanced to the knockout stage as runner-up to Internacional in Group A.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Cruzeiro – which last won the competition in 1997 having reached the final in 2009 – finished six points clear atop Group B.

Tuesday's (AEST) draw in Paraguay also has two other mouth-watering ties pitting Argentina against South American rival Brazil.

Six-time champion Boca will play Brazil's Paranaense – who won the Copa Sudamericana last year – after the two teams went head-to-head in Group G.

Boca finished two points clear of Paranaense, which won the first meeting 3-0 in Curitiba before the Argentine giants sealed top spot with a last-gasp 2-1 victory in Buenos Aires on matchday six.

The other Argentina-Brazil fixture will see Godoy Cruz take on Luiz Felipe Scolari's Palmeiras.

Copa Libertadores last-16 draw:

River Plate v Cruzeiro

Godoy Cruz v Palmeiras

Emelec v Flamengo

LDU Quito v Olimpia

Athletico Paranaense v Boca Juniors

Nacional v Internacional

Gremio v Libertad

San Lorenzo v Cerro Porteno