Barkley penalty salvages draw for Chelsea

Alassane Plea swept home after an error from Kepa Arrizabalaga before Jonas Hofmann made the most of some disorganised defending to give Gladbach a two-goal advantage at half-time.

Yann Sommer made a string of excellent stops to keep Chelsea at bay but his goal was eventually breached by Tammy Abraham, who coolly slotted home from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

The Blues were boosted ahead of their opening Premier League match against Manchester United next weekend by N'Golo Kante's return from a knee injury and Barkley ensured they did not sign off their pre-season campaign with a loss when he converted a late spot-kick.

Abraham was unable to finish when Oscar Wendt inadvertently put him one on one with Sommer and Gladbach moved ahead when Kepa sent a pass straight to Hofmann and the midfielder found Plea, who swept a fine finish into the bottom-left corner in the 13th minute.

Plea returned the favour six minutes before the break, the Frenchman's throughball poked between Kepa's legs by Hofmann after Andreas Christensen played him onside.

Chelsea came out firing in the second half but Sommer kept out Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Abraham twice, but the striker got on the scoreboard following Matthias Ginter's foul on Kovacic in the box.

Barkley replaced Abraham in the 66th minute and, after missing a glorious chance to restore parity when he shot wide in a one on one, he converted from the spot after Keanan Bennetts's late challenge on Mount to make it four goals in as many pre-season matches for the England international.

Kepa stopped Bennetts making amends with a smart save before the final whistle, with a draw proving a fair result in an entertaining encounter.