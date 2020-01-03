Manchester City was once described as Manchester United’s ‘Noisy neighbour’ by legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

A decade later and the old foes have traded fortunes, with City now the heavy favourite to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

Humbled by last week’s league defeat to Arsenal, Manchester United must ease pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer with a win, while City has plans to pile more misery on its wounded foe.

If history is any indication, the Wednesday’s clash will be packed with drama – perhaps with another headline-grabbing moment to rival this top 10.

10) Manchester United gives City five, November 1994

United was reeling on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in 1994-1995, but the Red Devils gave their fans a much-needed consolation with a 5-0 win over Manchester City shortly after.

Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes tormented City, but it was all about Ukraininan winger Andrei Kanchelskis who scored a hat-trick in the rout.

With Manchester United fans enduring a similarly disappointing season this year, another big win over city on Thursday (AEDT) could bring them fans some much-needed reprieve.

9) Neville and Scholes’s famous smooch

When Paul Scholes’s stoppage time winner gave Manchester United bragging rights over City in 2010 he was feeling the love, especially from team-mate Gary Neville.

ON THIS DAY: In 2010, Gary Neville kissed Paul Scholes after his 93rd-minute winner in the Manchester derby.



😘 pic.twitter.com/jIGfghTJM3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 17, 2018

8) Van Persie’s pounces in injury time - December 2012

Robin Van Persie was the subject of a bidding war between Manchester United and Manchester City in the Summer of 2012. The dutchman opted for the Red Devils and rubbed the move in the face of City when he scored this stunning stoppage time winner for United in this derby debut.

Who can forget @Persie_Official's injury-time winner v Man City in 2012? 💥



Well, you can relive the whole match in 90 seconds right here! 🔽 pic.twitter.com/MyGZ0qkBVG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 5, 2018

He proved to be a steal for Sir Alex Ferguson at 24 million pounds, helping the Reds clinch the Premier League title that season.

7) Owen wins it in “Fergie time” - September 2009

The phrase ‘Fergie time’ was coined to describe Manchester United’s knack for late winners under Sir Alex Ferguson, and the best example of that came in the Manchester derby in 2009.

City equalised for a third time in the match when Craig Bellamy struck in the 90th minute, before Michael Owen dealt the final crushing blow in the 96th minute when he got on the end of Ryan Giggs’s through-ball and poked the ball past Shay Given.

6) Why always Balotelli? - October 2011

Mario Balotelli was the subject of relentless media scrutiny while playing for Manchester City, and when you look back at what caused the infamous ‘why always me’ celebration there’s little wonder why.

The day before the Manchester derby in 2011, Super Mario set his house alight after lighting fireworks with friends in his bathroom at 1am.

In true Balotelli fashion, he scored in the derby, revealing a ‘why always me’ message in celebration and City to beat United 6-1 – an unprecedented score-line in their 179 meetings.

5) When City was in good Kompany - April 2012

Aguero’s famous goal in the 93rd minute against QPR is synonymous with Manchester City’s first title triumph in 2012, but it club captain Vincent Komapny’s heroics in the derby two matches prior which kickstarted City’s run.

United squandered an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League title and with three games remaining, came to the Etihad for a title-defining Manchester Derby.

Kompany’s bullet header gave City the win, and the momentum it needed to pull off one of the most dramatic title tilts in Premier League history.

4) Roy Keane takes revenge on Haaland - April 2001

Alf-Inge Haaland put a target on his back when he seriously injured former Manchester United enforcer Roy Keane, while playing for Leeds in 1998.

Haaland eventually moved to Manchester City and met his nemesis again three years later in the Manchester Derby, and Keane was out for revenge.

Haaland suffered Keane’s ruthless retribution with this horrific challenge in the 85th minute, which practically ended the Norwegian’s career, he never played a full match of football again.

3) When City hit United for six - October 2011

Manchester City’s 6-1 win over United in 2011 features for the second time on this list. This time it’s Edin Dzeko’s sixth fan final goal for City which left the Old Trafford crowd stunned (or at least what remained of them).

A special mention to David Silva for the sublime assist.

2) United on the wrong end of the Law - April 1974

Dennis Law cemented himself as a Manchester United legend, with 237 goals in 11 season at Old Trafford, before doing the unthinkable and moving to cross town rival Manchester City.

A Manchester derby came in the final round of the 1973-1974 season, and Dennis Law was back to haunt his former club – in a big way. He scored the winner for City and Manchester United was relegated that season.

1) Rooney on his bike - February 2011

Unietd and City were on their way to a 1-1 draw in February 2011, before Wayne Rooney pulled off one of the most remarkable goals in Premier League history with 12 minutes remaining.