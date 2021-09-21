MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial
Despite losing its last two EFL Championship matches, the home side started the brighter, twice taking the lead through Charlie Austin.
Everton responded through Lucas Digne and in-form Andros Townsend to send the match to penalties.
Both sides then scored 14 straight penalties, before Toffees midfielder Tom Davies' attempt - the 15th of a marathon run of penalties - was saved.
Jimmy Dunne stepped up and settled the encounter, sending the Loftus Road crowd into delirium.