Despite losing its last two EFL Championship matches, the home side started the brighter, twice taking the lead through Charlie Austin.

Everton responded through Lucas Digne and in-form Andros Townsend to send the match to penalties.

Both sides then scored 14 straight penalties, before Toffees midfielder Tom Davies' attempt - the 15th of a marathon run of penalties - was saved.

Jimmy Dunne stepped up and settled the encounter, sending the Loftus Road crowd into delirium.