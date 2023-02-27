The goal, which arrived six minutes after Casemiro had opened the scoring at Wembley, was announced at the time as a Sven Botman own goal.

Rashford's shot took a deflection off Newcastle defender Botman and looped over goalkeeper Loris Karius.

However, both United and the competition organisers confirmed on Monday that Rashford was indeed the goalscorer.

That means the in-form England international finishes as the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup's top scorer with six goals, having found the net in every round United played in.

He now has 25 goals in 38 games for United this season – only Kylian Mbappe (29) and Erling Haaland (33) have scored more among players from Europe's top five leagues.

Rashford's latest strike helped propel United to its first trophy under Erik ten Hag and its first of any sort since 2017 when it won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.