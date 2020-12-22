McTominay scored twice in Monday's (AEDT) 6-2 win over Leeds United but was forced off late on with a groin issue, while Wan-Bissaka sustained an injury in the same match.

Both players will play no part in the midweek trip Everton but could be back in contention for the Boxing Day clash with Leicester City in the Premier League.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the news, saying: "Those two will miss the game against Everton definitely.

"Hopefully, it won't be too long. They'll be out but, apart from that, I think everyone is, more or less, okay."

McTominay was hailed as a "physical monster" by Solskjaer after scoring the earliest brace in Premier League history against Leeds, netting his two goals in the opening 170 seconds.

He also assisted Daniel James for United's fifth goal against Leeds from one of the three chances he created, while also weighing in with a game-high five clearances.

Right-back Wan-Bissaka tops the Premier League charts for tackles won (24), meanwhile, with Southampton loanee Kyle Walker-Peters next on the list with 23.

The pair have started one game each in United's run to the last eight of the EFL Cup, with Premier League rivals Everton next up for Solskjaer's men.

Solskjaer has already confirmed Jesse Lingard will be part of the squad but gave little away when asked about the possibility of starting fellow fringe players Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo.

"I'm not going to give you the team!", he said. "But we will make a few changes.

"There have been a few players playing in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season and some will need a rest after the Leeds game. So it will be a fresh team."

United is looking to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 2008-2009 and 2009-2010.