Those top sides in European action will enter the competition in the next stage, including holder Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men will face Wycombe Wanderers at home, but several of their top-flight title rivals have more testing tasks on paper.

Neighbours United will host West Ham, while Chelsea welcome Aston Villa following their 6-0 win at Barrow.

Liverpool is on the road at Norwich City, where it has already won 3-0 this season.

Tottenham heads to Wolves – a fixture it have played in the league, too – as Nuno Espirito Santo again goes back to his former club.

Having missed out on Europe, Arsenal entered in the second round but thrashed West Brom 6-0 and was rewarded with a home tie against AFC Wimbledon.

EFL Cup third round draw in full:

QPR v Everton

Preston North End v Cheltenham Town

Manchester United v West Ham

Fulham v Leeds United

Brentford v Oldham Athletic

Watford v Stoke City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Wigan Athletic v Sunderland

Norwich City v Liverpool

Burnley v Rochdale

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United v Southampton

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall v Leicester City

Wolves v Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion v Swansea City