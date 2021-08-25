WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial
Those top sides in European action will enter the competition in the next stage, including holder Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola's men will face Wycombe Wanderers at home, but several of their top-flight title rivals have more testing tasks on paper.
Neighbours United will host West Ham, while Chelsea welcome Aston Villa following their 6-0 win at Barrow.
Liverpool is on the road at Norwich City, where it has already won 3-0 this season.
Tottenham heads to Wolves – a fixture it have played in the league, too – as Nuno Espirito Santo again goes back to his former club.
Having missed out on Europe, Arsenal entered in the second round but thrashed West Brom 6-0 and was rewarded with a home tie against AFC Wimbledon.
EFL Cup third round draw in full:
QPR v Everton
Preston North End v Cheltenham Town
Manchester United v West Ham
Fulham v Leeds United
Brentford v Oldham Athletic
Watford v Stoke City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Wigan Athletic v Sunderland
Norwich City v Liverpool
Burnley v Rochdale
Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon
Sheffield United v Southampton
Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers
Millwall v Leicester City
Wolves v Tottenham
Brighton and Hove Albion v Swansea City