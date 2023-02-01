Holding a comfortable 3-0 aggregate lead from the first leg, United's position never looked to be in real threat but the host struggled to capitalise on their chances.

Wout Weghorst hit the post in the first half and United continued to be unable to convert in the early exchanges of the second half until a triple change on the hour mark.

Martial finally broke that deadlock after 73 minutes, with Fred then poking home from close range to add further gloss to the scoreline and secure a date against Newcastle United.