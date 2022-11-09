Both sides made seven changes to their line-ups for the heavyweight tussle at the Etihad Stadium and it was Chelsea who looked the brighter during the first half.

But after Christian Pulisic and youngster Lewis Hall spurned promising chances, quick-fire goals early in the second half from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez put City in control.

City, who introduced Kalvin Phillips for his first appearance since mid-September, saw out the win to mean an early exit for last season's beaten finalists Chelsea.

City was restricted largely to shots from range in a first half edged by Chelsea, who would have been ahead at the interval if not for some good goalkeeping and poor finishing.

Pulisic scuffed a shot at Stefan Ortega from close range and had another effort from further back saved, while the lively Hall was denied at the end of a good run.

Jack Grealish forced Edouard Mendy into a couple of saves early in the second half, shortly after Phillips' introduction, and City's period on top resulted in the breakthrough goal.

Mahrez was fouled by Trevoh Chalobah just outside the box and sent the subsequent free-kick over the Chelsea wall – with Kalidou Koulibaly failing to jump – and past Mendy.

The host doubled its lead five minutes later through Alvarez, who tapped in after Mendy could only push Mahrez's shot into the path of the Argentina international.

Ortega produced another fine stop to deny Hall, while Pulisic had a late goal ruled out for offside, but Pep Guardiola felt no need to turn to substitutes Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.