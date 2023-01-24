The Brazilian's 73rd-minute goal settled the first leg at St Mary's Stadium in Newcastle's favour though Southampton, which had Duje Caleta-Car sent off late on, had an equaliser disallowed.

Joelinton had a goal contentiously ruled out for handball in the first half and then missed a glorious chance shortly after the restart, but atoned when he converted Alexander Isak's cross.

VAR denied former Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong a leveller less than four minutes later, with Southampton's hopes further dented when Caleta-Car picked up a second booking.

Joe Willock wasted two good opportunities early on, hitting a wild effort over the crossbar after good work from Miguel Almiron before miscuing a volley from Kieran Trippier's cross.

Willock was also involved when Newcastle were denied an opener. Gavin Bazunu parried his shot out to Joelinton, who was contentiously penalised for handball as he fired home the rebound.

❌ NO GOAL!! ❌ Joelinton's (@NUFC) goal is disallowed, in controversial circumstances, for a handball... but did it brush his arm? 🤔



#SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2



📺 Watch LIVE NOW on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/mAukfmSM8l — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023

Joelinton missed a huge chance seven minutes after the restart, somehow blazing over an open goal from six yards out.

🙈 How did he miss this! Joelinton, perhaps still haunted by that first half disallowed goal, blazes over from point blank range! 0-0 it stays!#SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2



📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/RzjWYW6Qhz — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023

He made no mistake from his next chance, finishing into a gaping net after fantastic play from Isak down the right.

⚽️⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️⚽️ Third time lucky for Joelinton! And what about the assist from Alexander Isak! #SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2



📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/GoTgJ07RI5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023

Armstrong thought he had denied his old club with a scruffy finish, only for a VAR review to rule he had handled the ball:

❌ NO GOAL ❌ Now it's @SouthamptonFC's turn to have a goal disallowed! VAR spotting a slight touch from Adam Armstrong...#SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2



📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/6LRkXXrHhm — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023

A frustrating outing for the host side was capped when Caleta-Car received his marching orders for fouling Allan Saint-Maximin.

🟥 RED CARD! Duje Ćaleta-Car gets his marching orders for a cynical challenge on @asaintmaximin | Closing stages at St Mary's...#SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2



📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/J4sBUNIKxx — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023

Newcastle spurned chances to further its advantage in stoppage time, but heads into next week's second leg knowing a draw would be enough to book a place in an Carabao Cup final for the first time since 1976.