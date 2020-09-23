Henderson started in place of regular number one David de Gea and kept a clean sheet as United defeated Luton Town 3-0 in the Carabao Cup third round.

After starring on loan at Sheffield United last season, Henderson returned to Old Trafford and signed a five-year contract last month.

The 23 year-old – a product of the club's academy – impressed on his debut at Championship side Luton, producing a fine save to deny Tom Lockyer from close range during the closing stages before Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood sealed the victory after Juan Mata's first-half penalty.

🙌🏻 SAVE! WOW - Is this the moment @deanhenderson sealed his starting spot for @ManUtd? It's a night out for both 'keepers here! Watch #LUTMUN LIVE on beIN 2 | available via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch TV & CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/xAkTfW4bFI pic.twitter.com/fpGfCmP3DD — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) September 22, 2020

Reacting afterwards, Henderson wrote via Twitter: "I dreamt about this my whole life!!

"Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for the club I love! Clean sheet and a win to top it off!!!"

I dreamt about this my whole life!! Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for the club I love!! Clean sheet and a win to top it off!!! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/BzfrZEAEHt — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) September 22, 2020

Henderson watched from the bench as United opened its Premier League season with a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United travels to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (AEST).