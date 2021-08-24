Everton squeezes past Huddersfield in Cup thriller August 24, 2021 23:32 5:09 min Everton edged out Huddersfield 2-1 to advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup after an eventful match in which the home side had a goal disallowed and Moise Kean saw red for the visitor. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights News Everton Huddersfield Town Football Carabao Cup Andros Townsend -Latest Videos 6:47 min Bullseye for three-goal Archer on full Villa debut 5:09 min Everton squeezes past Huddersfield in Cup thriller 0:52 min PSG rejects Real Madrid's €160 million Mbappe bid 8:20 min Juventus dealt Ramsey injury blow 0:51 min Arteta pleads for patience to turn Arsenal around 8:20 min Ex-Juve president slams 'mistake' Ronaldo signing 5:34 min Real Madrid ties down Valverde with new deal 4:38 min Fati resumes Barca training after lengthy lay-off 0:51 min Xhaka right at 'home' after extending Arsenal deal 0:52 min Henry hopes Mbappe stays at PSG